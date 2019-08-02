CHINA

Hong Kong civil servants join protests

Thousands of civil servants and backers rallied Friday in an unprecedented show of support for protests over Hong Kong’s handling of its worst political crisis in decades.

The action came ahead of more unauthorized rallies planned for this weekend, when protesters and police are likely to face off again in potentially violent street battles.

Friday’s rally marked the first time government workers have protested openly, revealing the depth of anger in Hong Kong. Participants, who were authorized to rally only in a small square in central Hong Kong, spilled out onto surrounding roads. Many stayed despite pouring rain, handing out fliers for a planned general strike on Monday.

“Hong Kongers, fight on! Civil servants, fight on!” they shouted. “Revolution of our times!”

— Shibani Mahtani

CONGO

Dead miner in Goma raises new Ebola fears

Congolese authorities were racing to contain an Ebola epidemic Thursday after a gold miner with a large family contaminated several people in the main eastern city of Goma before dying of the hemorrhagic fever, officials said.

Government Ebola response coordinator Jean-Jacques Muyembe said an estimated half of cases of the disease — which has killed at least 1,800 since the outbreak started a year ago — were going unidentified.

This is the second-worst Ebola outbreak, after a 2013-2016 epidemic infected 28,000 people and killed 11,300, mostly in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

On Friday, the government said the wife of the miner had tested positive for the disease — the fourth case confirmed in Goma, more than 220 miles south of where the outbreak was first detected.

— Reuters

BRITAIN

Military called to stop dam collapse, flood

A British military helicopter dropped sacks of ballast onto the outer slope of a reservoir dam Friday in an effort to prevent it from collapsing and flooding the town below.

Police were evacuating more than 6,000 residents of Whaley Bridge, in central England, telling them to take pets and any medication they needed with them after the dam was badly damaged during heavy rains.

Officials said the dam, holding back 300 million gallons in the reservoir above, was in danger of failing, putting lives at risk.

— Reuters

Mexico gas pipeline leak spurs evacuation of 2,000: A gas leak apparently caused by an illegal pipeline tap led authorities to evacuate about 2,000 people Friday in a rural community just north of Mexico City. The leak sent gas plumes billowing into the air and into surrounding fields. A highway that runs just 150 yards away from the leak was closed, as was a nearby train line. The state-run Pemex oil company said the flow of LP gas into the pipeline had been shut off. The remaining gas in the duct was being purged before repair work was to begin.

Polish leader wants Oct. 13 parliamentary election: Poland's President Andrzej Duda said Friday that he wants the country's parliamentary election to be held Oct. 13 after a short campaign season but still needs approval from the state electoral body. The election will decide whether Poland's right-wing, nationalist ruling party will keep its majority control of the Polish government through 2023.

Lead fears prompt new cleanup rules at Notre Dame: Cleanup work at fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral will resume later this month but under stricter lead-protection rules, amid growing public concern about toxic pollution. Under pressure from labor inspectors concerned about lead risks, the Paris region administration suspended cleanup work at the cathedral last week and ordered new checks of schools and nurseries in the neighborhood. The administration announced in a statement Friday that workers will be allowed back starting Aug. 12, but in smaller numbers and with tougher decontamination measures and equipment.

— From news services