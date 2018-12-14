DOVER, Del. — A Civil War re-enactor raised enough money in less than two days to bring a collection of letters written by a Union soldier home to Delaware.

Sean Protas tells The News Journal that the 30 letters to and from Union Sgt. Abram Draper will be donated to the Delaware Public Archives.

The president of the 2nd Delaware Volunteer Infantry re-enactment group, Taylor Reynolds, reached out to the eBay seller, who agreed to give them a discount. The Delaware Heritage Commission donated half the funds, and Protas’ GoFundMe raised more than $1,300 by Thursday.

Draper died of typhoid fever in 1863, before he saw much action. Even though Protas knew he “wasn’t getting a collection of an important figure,” he thought it was important to bring Draper’s words back to Delaware.

