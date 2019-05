TOPEKA, Kan. — In a story May 22 about a legal dispute over telemedicine abortions in Kansas, The Associated Press dropped the word “go” in quote from Mary Kay Culp, the executive director of the anti-abortion group Kansans for Life. The full quote should have read, “They could go back and turn over virtually all our abortion laws.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.