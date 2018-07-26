JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In a story July 24 about the race between incumbent Bob McCulloch and Wesley Bell for St. Louis County prosecutor, The Associated Press attributed information about $100,000 in campaign spending on Bell’s behalf to a spokeswoman for Color of Change, a California-based social justice organization. She was speaking on behalf of Color of Change’s political action committee, which is a separate entity.

