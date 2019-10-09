NEW YORK — In a story Oct. 7 about some of President Donald Trump’s most loyal allies revolting against his decision to pull back U.S. troops from northern Syria, The Associated Press reported that Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has “shrugged off the key allegation in the impeachment inquiry.” The story should have made clear that Rubio has said Trump was wrong to ask Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, though Rubio has repeatedly called for all the facts to come out before taking a firm position on the impeachment inquiry. Rubio also played down Trump’s call for China to investigate Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.