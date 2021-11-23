One family that escaped from Afghanistan in August spent months in temporary housing while waiting for a place to open in Clarkston. Nader, 34, an economist who worked for the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and asked that his full name not be used out of fear of reprisal from the Taliban against relatives still in Afghanistan, arrived in the United States with his wife and their six children this summer. Like many of the recent migrants from Afghanistan, they were granted Humanitarian Parole, a temporary status that provides them most refugee benefits, but not formal refugee status.