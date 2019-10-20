The Chicago Teachers Union, which has 25,000 members, is demanding smaller class sizes and more resources for schools in the negotiations. It’s the first major walkout by the teachers since 2012.

In a letter to parents Sunday, CPS said it’s “committed to working around the clock” in order to finalize a deal with the union. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the district has not received “full, written” counteroffers from the union on class size or school staffing.

