Winds up to 70 mph (110 kph) were reported along the storm’s track from Mississippi to Indiana.

A highway worker cleaning up debris in central Mississippi was killed Saturday.

Saturday’s damage followed two tornadoes were confirmed west of Mobile, Alabama, on Friday.

In Tupelo, Mississippi, on Monday, local officials declared a state of emergency so they could buy equipment and contract for debris removal more quickly. Another Mississippi county opened an arena to serve hot meals and offer shelter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD