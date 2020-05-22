Ross led the Tigers with 66 catches last season that went for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. For his career, Ross had 1,000 yards receiving as a freshman, highlighting his season with a 74-yard TD in the national championship win over Alabama.
Ross, from Phenix City, Alabama, is considered a first-round NFL draft pick in 2021 should he choose to forego his final year in college.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.