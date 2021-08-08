If passed, the ballot initiative would amend the city charter to take the power to investigate misconduct out of an office within the police department and give it to the Civilian Police Review Board, which has existed since 1984 but would gain new powers under the amendment. Now, the board can only make recommendations on discipline. The amendment would empower it to investigate complaints against officers and directly mete out punishment. The police chief could disregard the board’s directives, but the amendment would give the final say over whether an officer is disciplined or fired to a 13-member civilian-led Community Police Commission, a board that was created by the 2015 consent decree but that is set to expire when the decree does. Members of both boards would be chosen by the mayor and the city council.