The conference at the former president’s library marked the 25th anniversary of a federal fund established to help promote economic development in rural and urban areas.
Hillary Clinton urged groups at the conference to find ways to provide smaller loans at market rates so people aren’t turning to payday lenders when they need money.
The conference featured nonprofit leaders, former Clinton administration officials and others.
