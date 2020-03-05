The county closed the cemetery last week after learning it did not meet state code because it failed to provide designated parking spaces or paved paths through the grass, The Delaware News Journal reported. Officials were alerted to the problems after a rainy day this winter when visitors were seen placing wood planks over the ground to avoid mud, said Imam Muhammad Salaam of the Muslim Center of Wilmington.
The Islamic Cemetery of Delaware remains registered with the state Department of Health and Social Service to have a cemetery on the property, and is legally permitted to perform funerals there once the safety issues are addressed.
The county granted the cemetery a special permit for the Friday burial of infant Ja-Ziyah Gordon, who was set to be taken off life support after a battle with a terminal lung condition, the newspaper reported.
