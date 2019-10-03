The two are charged in the slaying of Tyshawn Lee, who was fatally shot in an alley after he was allegedly lured there with the promise of a juice box.

Prosecutors allege that the two gang members plotted to kill the boy because his father belonged to a rival gang that they believed killed Morgan’s brother and wounded his mother in a shooting weeks earlier. They contend Boone-Doty shot the boy while Morgan watched from nearby.

