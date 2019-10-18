Brady is the first of four inmates to be tried on murder charges.
WAVY-TV reports the defense rested its case without calling any witnesses, so jury instructions and closing arguments could start as soon as Monday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Brady was already serving time for attempted murder after shooting a North Carolina state trooper in 2013.
