A defense lawyer warned jurors not to be swayed by the prosecution’s “shock and awe” presentation that included machine guns and testimony from five turncoat witnesses he described as “liars, losers and murderers.”
The closings capped a two-week trial. Hernandez is accused of using his government connections to smuggle U.S.-bound cocaine through Honduras.
Defense attorney Michael Tein says jurors should find his client not guilty.
