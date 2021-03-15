The mansion, which sits on a tree-lined property, is a premier location for weddings, banquets and other events. The lawsuit claims that club’s owner told the plaintiffs that the club would close because of the pandemic and that they should file for unemployment benefits. But the lawsuit also stated the owner said they were also required to keep working to maintain the club’s operations.
The lawsuit named the club and its owner, John Hynansky, as defendants. Jeffrey Weiner, an attorney for Hynansky and the club, declined to comment to the newspaper
Ron Poliquin, the attorney for the plaintiffs, said the settlement precludes him from discussing the suit.
Experts believe there will be an increase in such worker wage disputes that came about during the pandemic.
