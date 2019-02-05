DELAWARE CITY, Del. — Firefighters in Delaware have twice been summoned in two days to rescue a 2,000-pound Clydesdale horse from various predicaments.

Owner Pam Collacchi tells The News Journal that Bubba “doesn’t realize how big he is.” On Sunday, Bubba wandered around 25 feet into a creek, becoming mired in near-freezing mud.

Wetsuit-clad rescuers from the Delaware City Fire Company pulled Bubba closer to the bank. Firefighters then tugged hoses strapped around his legs and a truck. Bubba had to be sedated, but was eventually pulled to safety.

He walked back to the stables, to where the Delaware City firefighters were again called Monday. Bubba had wedged himself into a corner and couldn’t stand. Collacchi says he was given a roll and a push and spent the rest of the day frolicking outside.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

