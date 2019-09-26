HARLAN, Ky. — A group of Kentucky coal miners blocking a shipment of coal to protest bounced paychecks is ending a standoff after two months.

Miners formerly employed by Blackjewel in Harlan County started the protest in early August when their checks bounced amid the company’s bankruptcy.

WYMT-TV reports many of the miners have found other jobs or moved away. The news station reported Thursday that they were packing up tents and other items at the site of the protest.