Coast Guard: 13 rescued from sinking vessel off Virginia

The Coast Guard responded to a spot 63 miles (101 kilometers) southeast of Chicoteague after receiving a call for help around 2 a.m., relayed by another vessel, according to Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally, a Coast Guard spokesperson.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Thirteen people were rescued from a sinking fishing vessel early Friday more than 60 miles (96 kilometers) off the coast of Virginia, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The fishing vessel and a container ship were involved in an incident and the fishing vessel was taking on water, Lally said. Officials are looking into the possibility that two vessels collided, he said.