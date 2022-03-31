Spar will break up ice for vessels on Lake Superior and northern Lake Michigan.

On its journey following maintenance in Baltimore, Lt. Cmdr. Joel Wright said his crew encountered thick ice in Whitefish Bay on Lake Superior after passing through the Soo Locks at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, as well as ships stuck in ice.

Ice cover on Lake Superior reached its peak in mid-March when nearly 80% of the lake was frozen. Now, just under 40% of the lake is covered in ice. Even so, ice has slowed the movement of vessels following the start of the shipping season on Friday when the Soo Locks opened, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

“There have been a number of ships that have been trying to cross Lake Superior that have been caught up in the ice and needing a lot of assistance from the Coast Guard, so it definitely is not a good thing when it comes to a business where time is money,” said Jayson Hron, communications director with the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.