NEW LONDON, Conn. — The Coast Guard has turned over more than 1,000 pages of documents in response to a congressional inquiry of how the service has handled complaints of harassment and bullying at the Coast Guard Academy.

The Day of New London, Connecticut, reports that the heads of two House committees and other congressional lawmakers had indicated they were prepared to issue a subpoena if the documents weren’t produced by Tuesday. The Coast Guard complied with the deadline.

The request for documents dates to last summer when members of Congress sent a letter to the Coast Guard commandant. They were troubled by an institutional assessment showing disparities for minority students at the New London academy and the removal of a department head for bullying.

The academy has about 1,000 students.

