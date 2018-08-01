FILE — In this July 23, 2018, file photo, the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised. The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday it has opened a high-level probe into the tragedy. A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages was filed Sunday, July 29, against the owners and operators of the duck boat that sank July 19. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that it has launched an investigation into the duck-boat tragedy that killed 17 people, including nine members of one family, during a storm in Missouri last month.

The formal Marine Board of Investigation, the branch’s highest-level probe, will examine factors such as the amphibious vehicle’s compliance with regulations, crew members’ qualifications and duties, relevant accident data, weather-related factors and the Coast Guard’s oversight.

“Our hearts go out to the victims as well as the families and friends that have been impacted by this terrible tragedy that occurred in Branson, [Mo.]” Capt. Wayne Arguin, chairman of the Marine Board of Investigation, said in a press release. “The Coast Guard will conduct a thorough and detailed investigation to identify all potential causal factors associated with this tragedy.”

Twenty-nine passengers and two crew members were aboard when the amphibious vehicle capsized during torrential rain and 65 mph wind gusts on July 19. After it capsized, the boat sank to the bottom of Table Rock Lake in Branson. Fourteen people survived. The victims included one crew member and 16 passengers, including nine members of the Coleman family of Indiana.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the calamity, and the state of Missouri has launched a criminal probe into the boat’s sinking.



Lisa Berry wipes a tear during a news conference regarding the July 19 duck boat accident, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Indianapolis. Her family lost nine relatives when the tourist boat sank. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Coast Guard joins the NTSB investigation as an “equal partner,” the branch said. Its panel will be charged with determining the accident’s contributing factors and finding any evidence of “misconduct, inattention to duty, negligence or willful violation of the law” by those involved. The Coast Guard also will be charged with determining whether personnel within its own ranks, or other government employees or representatives, played a role in the casualties.

Ripley Entertainment, which owns and operates Ride the Ducks Branson, did not immediately return a request for comment on the Coast Guard’s intervention. The group has previously said the investigation into the tragedy precludes it from commenting.