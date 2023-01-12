Coast Guard returns 177 Cubans caught at sea to the island

MIAMI — The Coast Guard returned another 177 Cuban migrants who were caught at sea to the island on Thursday.
The latest effort to return Cuban migrants came just after President Joe Biden’s administration began a new policy to start turning back Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans at the Texas border, along with Venezuelans, who arrive illegally.
The administration also said it would offer humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries if they apply online, pay their airfare and find a financial sponsor. The U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba recently resumed processing migrant visas.
Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb said in a statement that with the new legal pathways available for migrants “we urge all people to use the safe and legal means available to travel to the United States. Don’t put your life at risk by taking to the sea when you don’t have to.”