NANTUCKET, Mass. — The Coast Guard says a fisherman on a Virginia-based fishing vessel has died after an altercation with another crewmember about 60 miles off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

A Boston-based spokesman says the Coast Guard a received a call Sunday afternoon from the 83-foot Captain Billy Haver, reporting that a member of the crew had attacked several other fishermen with a hammer and a knife.

A German cruise ship, the Mein Schiff 6, responded to an emergency call and took two injured crewmembers aboard. The ship’s doctor pronounced one dead.

The Seaford, Virginia-based fishing trawler, the cruise ship and a Coast Guard cutter headed to Boston. The Coast Guard placed a law enforcement team on board the fishing vessel.

No names were immediately released.

