The 21-year-old from Ludington, Michigan is charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Military prosecutors allege he beat 19-year-old Seaman Ethan Kelch of Virginia Beach, Virginia in January and left him in frigid water, where he drowned.

Both were serving on the cutter Douglas Munro, based in Kodiak, Alaska.

The Union-Tribune says during an October hearing, Tucker’s defense said videos from a witness showed that Tucker actually fought with Kelch, trying to prevent him from drunkenly taking a swim that night.

