KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard in Alaska is searching for an overdue medical flight with three people aboard.

The Coast Guard says the King Air 200, operated by Guardian Flight, had taken off from Anchorage on Tuesday and was expected to land in Kake at 6:19 p.m., but never arrived.

A pilot, a nurse and a paramedic were aboard.

A Coast Guard vessel was sent to search near the aircraft’s last known position.

Light rain was reported in the area.

