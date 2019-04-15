MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a boater reported missing by his wife.

The agency said in a news release that 71-year-old Grant Neie was reported overdue Sunday while on a trip from Cozumel, Mexico, to Tampa, in a 38-foot (11-meter) sailboat.

Officials say Neie is in a white twinhull sailboat with blue trim and a white sail. Airplane crews are searching the Gulf of Mexico. The Mexican navy is also assisting.

