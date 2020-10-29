“The fund gives us the means of providing an immediate response to cases like this while we work to determine a responsible party,” spokesman Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann said.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said no state money will be used.
The Coast Guard said that oil samples are being analyzed by its Marine Safety Laboratory. They’re looking for what is essentially a “petroleum fingerprint” that might help determine the source of the spill.
The spill was detected on Oct. 19 as oil washed ashore at Broadkill Beach. Oil-formed tar balls and debris have been found scattered along the shoreline from Bowers Beach to Ocean City, Maryland.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.