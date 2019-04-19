MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard says it is suspending the search for a boater who was reported overdue during a trip from Cozumel, Mexico, to Tampa.

The agency said in a news release that the wife of 74-year-old Grant Neie contacted officials on Sunday when he did not return as planned. He was in a 38-foot (11-meter) twinhull sailboat.

Coast Guard crews and the Mexican Navy searched the Gulf of Mexico.

The agency says “our hearts go out to the entire family.”

