Two good Samaritan vessels also assisted in the search.
The agency on Wednesday said a man was reported overboard from the tanker ship Hellas Gladiator. The Hellas Gladiator was headed to the Netherlands, The Virginian-Pilot previously reported. It sails under the flag of Malta.
“We would like to extend our condolences to the family of this individual, and thank the vessel Hellas Gladiator and our maritime partners enrolled in the (Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue) program for providing a continuous search effort throughout this case,” said Lt. j.g. Victoria Moon, operations unit controller at the Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center.
