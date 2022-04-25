Coast Guard suspends search of 3 missing kids in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Sunday for three missing children near the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans.
WDSU-TV reported that as the Coast Guard began looking for the children at dusk, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority suspended service of its Algiers-Canal Street ferry, hoping to clear the search area. Service remained suspended through Sunday morning.
Rescue crews, including New Orleans police and fire departments, searched more than 93 miles along the Mississippi River with a combined 55 total hours.