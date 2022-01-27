The halt to the massive search — which involved combing an area the size of Massachusetts by air and sea — comes two days after a tugboat stumbled across a man clinging to an overturned boat 45 miles off Florida’s southeast coast. He told authorities that 40 people departed from Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday aboard the ship and that it capsized amid rough weather shortly after casting off.
“The decision to suspend is really a very complicated one,” Burdian said, adding officers have saturated the area “over and over again” and exhausted “every possible resource” to determine if there were additional places they could explore for survivors.
Anthony Salisbury, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Miami, said there is an ongoing criminal investigation to identify, arrest and prosecute anyone who organized or profited from the “doomed venture.” He asked anyone with information to contact the authorities.
In recent months, officers have come across vessels carrying upward of 200 people en route to the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States. On Tuesday, the Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitians aboard an overloaded vessel, about 40 miles southwest of Great Inagua, the southernmost island in the Bahamas.
— Paulina Villegas
TENNESSEE
County bans acclaimed book on Holocaust
A school district in Tennessee banned the use of “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, in its middle school classes, citing the work’s profanity and nudity in a 10-to-0 vote.
As leaders in conservative areas across the country push for more control over the way history is taught, the McMinn County school board expressed concern that the expletives in “Maus” were inappropriate for eighth-graders. Members also said Art Spiegelman’s illustrations showing nudity — which depict Holocaust victims forced to strip during their internment in Nazi concentration camps — were improper.
Spiegelman, a cartoonist, wrote and illustrated “Maus” based on interviews with his father, a Polish Jew and Holocaust survivor. (“Maus” is the German word for mouse.) The graphic novel, drawn in black and white, depicts Holocaust victims as mice and their Nazi oppressors as cats.
“Maus” won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992 after the publication of its second volume.
The McMinn County ban was first reported by TN Holler on Wednesday, though the school board’s vote occurred Jan. 10.
The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum said in a statement that “Maus” has been vital in educating students about the Holocaust through the detailed experiences of victims. “Books like Maus can inspire students to think critically about the past,” it said, noting that Thursday marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
— Andrew Jeong