“The responsibility to speak on behalf of the deaf community is not mine, really,” says Matlin. “We all have a responsibility. Yes, my name is very well known. And, yes, I’ll accept that. But I can’t do the work alone. So maybe my voice is just one of many that can make a change, that can make noise, that can create the recognition that we all need. But again, not alone. I can’t do it alone any longer.”