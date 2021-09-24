The film, which a24 will release in theaters Dec. 25 and which will debut in January on Apple TV+, was the most anticipated premiere of the New York Film Festival. The festival is part of newly revitalized Lincoln Center and runs through Oct. 10. The eagerness for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” was owed in part to it being Coen’s first film without his brother, Ethan, who has recently withdrawn from filmmaking. But it was also due to the star power of its lead actors — Washington as Macbeth and McDormand as Lady Macbeth.