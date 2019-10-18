They also asked that Cohen be allowed to serve out his term on home confinement at his Manhattan apartment.

Cohen’s attorneys acknowledged their request was “unprecedented” but noted that Cohen has assisted in several Congressional inquiries.

Prosecutors may ask a judge to reduce a defendant’s sentence but have not done so for Cohen.

Cohen pleaded guilty for his role in a hush-money scandal involving two women who said they had affairs with Trump.

__

Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed reporting from Washington.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD