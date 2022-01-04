Mailer, who died in 2007, was among the most famous and controversial authors in his lifetime and has long been a signature part of Random House’s legacy. He was the recipient of Pulitzer Prizes for “The Armies of the Night” and “The Executioner’s Song,” but was also widely condemned for his writing on race, for his admittedly misogynist opinions and for the stabbing of his second wife, Adele Morales, in 1960.