Authorities have not released additional details about the case.
Williams, a senior from Atlanta, was a wide receiver for the Division I team and played in five games during his junior year, news outlets reported. This fall’s season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Georgetown University said in a statement Tuesday that Williams was suspended from the team.
“While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news,” the university said.
Williams was being held in Georgia pending extradition to Washington. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.