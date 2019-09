FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his insider-trading case, in New York. A federal judge in Manhattan has scheduled a hearing Tuesday, Oct. 1 for Collins to enter a guilty plea in a case initially brought last year. (Seth Wenig, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican congressman from western New York, is expected to plead guilty in an insider trading case that has hung over his head for a year, according to court records filed Monday.

A federal judge in Manhattan has scheduled a hearing for Collins to enter a guilty plea in the case Tuesday afternoon. A similar hearing has been scheduled Thursday for the congressman’s son, Cameron Collins.

Collins’ attorney didn’t immediately respond to messages Monday. The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment.

The court filing didn’t specify which charges Collins would plead guilty to. He was accused of both insider trading and lying to the FBI during the investigation.

Collins, who was among the first members of Congress to support President Donald Trump’s run for the White House, had been scheduled to go to trial next year on charges he illegally leaked confidential information about a biopharmaceutical company to his son, allowing Cameron Collins and another man to avoid nearly $800,000 in stock losses.

The case, filed in August of 2018, initially caused Collins to drop a reelection bid, but he restarted his campaign a month later as Republican leaders were deliberating who would replace him on the ballot.

At the time he said the “stakes are too high to allow the radical left to take control of this seat in Congress.”

The charges turned Collins’ expected easy reelection in a strongly Republican district into a close race, but he managed to fend off Democratic challenger Nate McMurray by a thin margin.

A conviction would likely lead to Collins’ resignation from Congress. The most serious charge carries a potential prison term of up to 20 years.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the hearing for Collins’ son is on Thursday, not Wednesday.

