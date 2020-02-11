The fan website GopherHole.com tweeted a photo from a woman who noticed the onesies while shopping Sunday at a Target in Minneapolis.

“Color us red,” Target said in a statement. “As a Minnesota-based company, we know we are home to the Gophers.”

Kileigh Carpenter, a former University of Minnesota employee who spotted the onesie, told the Star Tribune she was “happy to see both fan bases unite.”

The onesies were available at four Minneapolis-area stores. Target said two were purchased and the remaining 22 were returned to the vendor.