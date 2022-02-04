Beecher, of rural Craig, Colo., had no connection to the Bloomberg family or the victim, and the Bloombergs were not at the ranch at the time, the sheriff’s office said. Why he went there is under investigation.
Beecher had multiple firearms at the time of his arrest, authorities said.
— Associated Press
SOUTH DAKOTA
Noem signs trans athlete ban into law
South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) has signed legislation that bans transgender girls and college-age women from playing on female sports teams, calling it “an act to protect fairness in women’s sports.”
With Noem signing the bill at the state Capitol in Pierre on Thursday, South Dakota became the 10th state nationwide to enact such a ban, some of which are now facing legal challenges. She was the first governor this year to sign one into law.
Opponents have derided such legislation as discriminatory and harmful to the development of transgender children.
“The governor’s eagerness to pass a bill attacking transgender kids reveals that her national political aspirations override any sense of responsibility she has to fulfill her oath to protect South Dakotans,” Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director and senior counsel for the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement.
Noem, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential contender, vetoed similar legislation last year, saying she feared legal action from the NCAA. South Dakota’s law applies to all state-accredited schools, including those at the college level.
South Dakota’s ban on transgender athletes in female sports follows the enactment of similar laws in Idaho, Montana, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and West Virginia, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a nonprofit that seeks to advance “equality and opportunity for all.”
South Dakota’s bill is set to take effect July 1. Federal judges have halted enforcement of similar laws in Idaho and West Virginia, while the Justice Department has challenged bans in other states as violations of federal law, according to the Associated Press.
— John Wagner