It said the Adams County Coroner had determined that the child died after ingesting fentanyl and that Montoya and Casias “participated in illicit drug activity” in the child’s presence at home before and after her death.

Montoya was being held on $250,000 bail at the Adams County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000 for Casias. A status hearing for both was set for Monday.

Telephone and email messages seeking comment from Casias’ attorney, Rachel Lanzen, were not immediately returned. Montoya was being represented by the public defender’s office, which doesn’t comment on pending cases.

Court records that would provide details on the accusations weren’t immediately available from the county district court. Christopher Hopper, a district attorney’s spokesman, said he could not provide additional information.