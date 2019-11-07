Hickenlooper’s attorneys have contended the complaint is groundless and designed to damage his political prospects.

AD

The report comes to no conclusion — the commission will schedule a hearing over the report in the coming months and rule on it — but details some of the trips the former governor made.

AD

Some of the trips, such as a flight on a private jet to officiate at the wedding of entrepreneur Elon Musk’s brother in Texas, Hickenlooper paid for. But at least one was paid for by a company owned by one of Hickenlooper’s friend and political backers, billionaire Larry Mizel, who is a Republican.

In March of 2018, Hickenlooper flew on a jet owned by Mizel’s company, MDC Holdings, to Connecticut to preside at the naming of the USS Colorado, a U.S. Navy submarine. He also detoured to Jackson Hole to give a speech to a conference during a flight on a private plane leased by his then-chief of staff, Pat Meyers, from Washington, DC to Denver in August of 2018.

Colorado law prohibits gifts worth more than $59 to elected officials with limited exceptions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD