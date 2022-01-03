Like much of the American West, Colorado has been suffering from drought, and the state, defined geographically by the Rocky Mountains, had not received any snow when the fire sparked up a few miles south of this city. Now snow is melting into blackened pits that once were basements, complicating the search for the missing and investigations of the cause of the state’s most damaging wildfire.
At a news conference Monday, officials warned that the investigation of the fire’s cause may take months. The FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies are assisting the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation, which officials said Monday had already included interviews with “dozens of people.”
“This is going to take time, and you are going to lose patience with me,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said. “But what is most important is that we get this right.”
“The stakes are huge,” he added.
That is the case, in part, because Colorado officials are already looking ahead to how a changing climate will affect how and where new homes should be built, a question other Western states are confronting.
“I never thought my town of Louisville would be at risk,” said Boulder County Commissioner Matt Jones, choking up as he spoke to reporters after describing how his subdivision was undamaged and the one adjacent was burned to the ground. “It’s just heart-wrenching. But Boulder County has experience with this, which is both good and bad.”
The word “resilience” is heard often here in the fire’s aftermath. It is true of this place and hard earned, most recently tested in March when a gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 10 people here at the King Soopers grocery store. In 2013, Boulder flooded, causing extensive damage to business and residential properties. The recovery lasted roughly six years.
Colorado officials say the home rebuilding process here will probably last at least two years. The damage adds particular pressure on a housing market that is already oversubscribed.
On Monday, Boulder County officials opened a shelter for those who do not have nearby relatives or any place else to stay. Housing vouchers are being distributed for midterm housing needs as thousands await insurance reimbursement and the long process of rebuilding.
How the fire started remains an open question. Pelle, the sheriff, declined to comment on the investigation other than to say it would take time. He called it “difficult” but said that as a post-fire snowfall melts, it will be easier to carry out.
Local media have reported that the fire may have started on property owned by a Christian sect known as the Twelve Tribes, although officials declined to say Monday whether that was the case.
Gov. Jared Polis (D), a Boulder native, said the fact that only two people remained missing was “remarkable given a fire of this size and speed.” The evacuation, often along two-lane suburban roads, unfolded with alacrity and grace, according to several witnesses and public safety officials.
Polis thanked Coloradans and those around the country who have sent money and other supplies to help in the recovery, one of the few optimistic notes in another Boulder-area tragedy.
“You know this outpouring of love and support doesn’t change the fact that families have lost everything they had,” Polis said. “It was hard to see and to hug, you know, people, some people I have known for years.”