COLORADO

Lawyers: Girls may have been strangled

The two young Colorado girls who, along with their mother, were killed this past week may have been strangled before their bodies were dumped in an oil well, according to a court document.

A motion filed Friday by attorneys defending Christopher Watts, who investigators believe killed his pregnant wife and daughters, asked that DNA samples be taken from the children’s necks. The document cites an expert who argued that DNA would still be present on the bodies — even though they had been submerged in crude oil for four days before they were found — but that evidence would be lost once the autopsies were performed.

A Weld County judge, however, denied the request, the Denver Post reported. And authorities said Friday that they had finished the autopsies on the victims, although they did not say how they died.

The document offers the first glimpse into what may have happened to Shanann Watts, 34, and her two daughters when they disappeared Monday. The following day, Christopher Watts stood in front of a parade of news cameras and told reporters that his children were his life. His family had just vanished, he told Denver 7 ABC.

The Frederick Police Department arrested him Wednesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder and evidence tampering — three counts each.

By Thursday, authorities said that they had found the bodies of 4-year-old Belle, 3-year-old Celeste and their mother, all “in close proximity” to one another.

— Kristine Phillips and Avi Selk

MASSACHUSETTS

Conservative rally met by counterprotest

A conservative rally against “far-left violence” has been met by hundreds more counterprotesters in Boston a year after a similar demonstration drew tens of thousands of counterprotesters.

The event, organized by Boston Free Speech, drew a few dozen supporters to City Hall Plaza waving American flags and a banner decrying Marxism. It was meant to call out Internet censorship and “violent suppression” of public discourse.

More than 300 counterprotesters organized by the Democratic Socialists of America and others confronted the rally with anti-Nazi and anti-racism chants and banners.

Boston police said they made no arrests and the competing camps largely dispersed after a few hours.

Last August’s rally happened on Boston Common days after a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville left one counterprotester dead and 19 injured.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

ICE detained man driving wife to hospital

A California woman has said she had to drive herself to the hospital and give birth without her husband after he was detained by immigration agents.

Maria del Carmen Venegas said she and her husband, Joel Arrona Lara, were driving to the hospital Wednesday when they stopped for gas in San Bernardino, just east of Los Angeles.

Surveillance footage obtained by several media outlets shows two vehicles immediately flank the couple’s van after they pulled into the gas station. Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement questioned the couple and asked for identification, Venegas told KMEX-TV station on Thursday.

She said she was able to provide hers but that Arrona had left his at home in their rush to the hospital. The surveillance footage shows the agents handcuffing Arrona and taking him away, leaving a sobbing Venegas alone at the gas station.

Venegas said she drove herself to the hospital for a scheduled Caesarean section for the birth of her fifth child.

— Associated Press

Cape Cod beach closed after more shark sightings: The Cape Cod beach where a New York man was bitten by a shark has been indefinitely closed to swimming after more sharks were spotted in its waters. The town of Truro, Mass., said in a brief statement Friday night that Long Nook Beach will be closed until further notice. The beach, near the tip of the Cape Cod peninsula, was closed after 61-year-old William Lytton, of Scarsdale, was hospitalized Wednesday with puncture wounds to his torso and legs.

Police: Man burns raccoon that ate his mangoes: An 88-year-old Florida man was arrested after police said he burned a trapped raccoon alive because the animal had eaten his mangoes. Ezra James told WKMG-TV station on Saturday that he threw gasoline on the raccoon and lit a match. In addition to the mangoes, James says he was afraid the raccoon might give him rabies. James lives in the coastal town of Palm Bay. A neighbor called 911 as the raccoon burned alive in a metal trap. Authorities say nuisance animals can be trapped and either released or humanely euthanized.

— From news services