Police in suburban Aurora received a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms as he walked down a street on Aug. 24. Police say McClain refused to stop and fought back when officers tried to take him into custody.

One of the officers put him in a chokehold that cuts off blood to the brain, something that has been banned in several places in the wake of Floyd’s death May 25 under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer and the global protests that followed.

Police body-camera video shows McClain telling officers: “Let go of me. I am an introvert. Please respect the boundaries that I am speaking.”

McClain was kept on the ground for 15 minutes, then paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of a sedative to calm him down. McClain suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was declared brain dead on Aug. 27.

McClain’s younger sister, Samara McClain, told the Denver Post that he was walking to a corner store to get tea for a cousin and often wore masks when he was outside because he had a blood condition that caused him to get cold easily.

— Associated Press

SOUTH DAKOTA

Wildfire contained near Mount Rushmore

A wildfire near Mount Rushmore in South Dakota has been completely contained, Gov. Kristi L. Noem’s office said.

The fire comes amid preparations for President Trump’s visit to the monument for Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks next week. The state called in 117 firefighters, including from Colorado and Wyoming. Some wildfire experts have raised concerns that the pyrotechnics could spark more fires, especially because the region has seen dry weather this year. The fire started in Custer State Park on Wednesday burned an estimated 60 acres about 6 miles south of the 79-year-old stone monument. The governor’s office initially said the fire spanned 150 acres.

The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center tweeted Wednesday that eight aircraft had been deployed to fight the wildfire and that hotshot crews of highly trained firefighters had been mobilized.

Noem (R) has said that event planners are hoping for rain this week but are monitoring fire conditions and would decide if it is safe to set off fireworks.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Judge rejects effort to stop book on Trump

A New York court on Thursday rejected an effort by President Trump’s family to block the publication of a book by the president’s niece, Mary L. Trump, who is said to describe the “nightmare of traumas” that led to her uncle being the “world’s most dangerous man.”

However, the effort to block the book is set to continue in a different court.

Judge Peter J. Kelly of Queens County Surrogate’s Court dismissed the effort by President Trump’s brother, Robert, to block publication on grounds that it was filed in an improper jurisdiction and that a family probate dispute had long been settled.

Mary Trump’s lawyer, Theodore Boutrous Jr., said he hoped that ends the matter.

But Robert Trump’s attorney, Charles J. Harder, said he would refile the petition to the state Supreme Court. In the petition, Robert Trump said Mary Trump had agreed not to publish anything about those involved in the case after agreeing to an unspecified payout in a family inheritance case.

Mary Trump, 55, is a psychologist. Her book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is slated for publication on July 28.