COLORADO

'Red flag' firearms bill

goes to governor

The Colorado legislature on Monday sent a “red flag” bill to the governor that calls for taking firearms from people who could pose a threat to themselves or others.

Gov. Jared Polis (D) has pledged to sign the measure that would place the state among 13 others that have passed such legislation. Florida passed its law after the 2018 Parkland school massacre.

The Colorado bill would allow relatives, household members or law enforcement to petition a court to have guns seized or surrendered. A subsequent court hearing could extend a gun seizure up to 364 days.

The bill places the burden of proof on the gun owner to get the firearms back by showing that he or she no longer poses a risk.

Republican members defeated similar legislation last year, when they controlled the state Senate.

Democrats swept both legislative chambers and retained the governorship in November’s elections.

First-term Rep. Tom Sullivan, whose son, Alex, was killed on his 27th birthday in the 2012 mass shooting at an Aurora theater, sponsored the bill with House Majority Leader Alec Garnett.

The bill is named after Zackari Parrish, a 29-year old sheriff’s deputy in Douglas County who was shot and killed in a New Year’s Eve 2017 shooting by a man who had exhibited increasingly erratic behavior.

Opponents say about half of the counties in the state have passed resolutions opposing the bill, symbolically declaring their counties “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”

— Associated Press

ARKANSAS

Shooting at school

involves two 8th-graders

A 14-year-old student opened fire inside an Arkansas school on Monday, shooting and wounding a fellow eighth-grader in what appeared to be “a premeditated attack,” according to authorities.

School resource officers responded within seconds, and the injured student was flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, according to Prescott Police Chief Joseph Beavers. The police chief said the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

The injured student was hospitalized in stable condition, Beavers said, though he declined to release other details about either student. He said the shooting occurred in a hallway at a school in Prescott, a city about 90 miles southwest of Little Rock.

The Prescott School District released a statement saying one student brought a concealed handgun onto campus and shot the other student. No other injuries were reported.

— Associated Press

MINNESOTA

Jury selection underway

in police-involved killing

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

Mohamed Noor, 33, is charged in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond in a case that drew international attention, cost the police chief her job and forced major revisions to the police department’s policy on body cameras.

Prosecutors charged Noor with second-degree intentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, saying there is no evidence Noor faced a threat that justified deadly force.

They must prove he acted unreasonably when he shot Damond, a 40-year-old life coach with U.S. and Australian citizenship who was engaged to be married. Noor’s attorneys plan to argue that he used reasonable force and acted in self-defense.

Noor has refused to talk to investigators and his attorneys haven’t said whether he will testify at his trial, which could last weeks. He did not respond to reporters’ questions Monday as he and his attorneys arrived at the Hennepin County courthouse for the start of jury selection.

Noor’s partner the night of the shooting, Officer Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was driving a police SUV when he heard a voice and a thump and caught a glimpse of someone outside his window. Harrity said he was startled and thought his life was in danger. He said he then heard a noise and turned to see that Noor, in the passenger seat, had fired his gun past Harrity and hit Damond through the driver’s window.

— Associated Press