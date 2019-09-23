SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Colorado man has admitted to throwing a cup of water on Iowa Congressman Steve King.

Court records show 27-year-old Blake Gibbins, of Lafayette, Colorado, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, Iowa, to one misdemeanor count of assaulting a member of Congress.

As part of a plea agreement, Gibbins admitted that on March 22, he approached a table at a Fort Dodge restaurant and threw a cup of water at King. The Republican congressman was seated with others.

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney will sentence Gibbins at a later date. He faces a possible maximum sentence of a year in prison, a $100,000 fine and five years of probation.

King has gained national attention for his comments on many topics, especially those related to race and immigration.

