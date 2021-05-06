A week after she went missing on May 10, 2020, Barry Morphew posted a video on Facebook pleading for her safe return.
“No questions asked, however much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back,” he said.
Barry Morphew is set to be advised by a judge of the charges he was arrested on: first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public official.
The arrest affidavit outlining the evidence leading investigators to believe Morphew is responsible for his wife’s death has been sealed, District Attorney Linda Stanley said. When investigators began asking questions after his arrest, Morphew asked for a lawyer and the questioning stopped, she said.
One of two state public defenders who have notified the court that they are representing Morphew, Daniel Zettler, said he could not comment on the case under office policy.