It says Turner caused Olivia Gant’s 2017 death, not the multiple illnesses that prompted publicized ride-alongs with police and fire crews.
The actual cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Turner was arrested Friday at a Denver area hotel and held without bond. It’s not clear if she has an attorney.
The indictment was first reported Monday by KUSA-TV.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD