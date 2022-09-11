Colorado police officer killed, suspect in custody

ARVADA, Colo. — A police officer in the Colorado city of Arvada was killed during a shooting as officers were trying to break up a large family disturbance, the Arvada Police Department said Sunday.
Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, and another officer were trying to separate “several belligerent and uncooperative individuals” when the suspect shot a female victim, police said in a statement. The officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.
Vakoff was declared dead at a hospital.
Vakoff was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for six years, before joining the Arvada Police Department in 2019. He was training to be a SWAT officer, police said in a statement. Vakoff graduated from high school in Arvada in 2012.
“This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones,” the police department said in a social media post. “His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”